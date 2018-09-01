Menu
IN ACTION: Rebecca Greiner representing the Queensland Scorchers.Photo Contributed
Sport

Greiner's stellar week continues with call-up

Shane Jones
by
1st Sep 2018 9:20 AM

HOCKEY: Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner's passport is going to be given a good workout by the end of this year.

The former St Luke's Anglican School student has been picked for the under-23 development Hockeyroos team that will travel to China in November.

The news follows Greiner being selected for the Hockeyroos earlier this week for the upcoming Four Nations.

The 19-year-old was picked for the under-23 team as part of an 18-woman squad.

The team will face China, Great Britain, Germany and the Chinese national champions Jiangsu in six matches at the event.

The tournament will give the players a chance to impress and help develop those that are likely to represent Australia at the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The tour will be held from November 3 to 10.

Before that, Greiner will compete for Australia at the upcoming Four Nations in Japan.

The forward will join up with her teammates next week before the tournament begins on September 12.

Australia's first match is against Japan.

hockeyroos rebecca greiner under-23 development squad
Bundaberg News Mail

