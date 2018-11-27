Greiner and Roos beaten

HOCKEY: The first ever title for Bundaberg's Hockeyroo Rebecca Greiner will have to wait a little bit longer.

Greiner and the Australian team lost to the unbeaten Netherlands 5-1 in China on Sunday night to finish second in the last Champions Trophy.

The Hockeyroos conceded two early goals before Maddy Fitzpatrick got one back in the 40th minute to give the side hope. But the Netherlands responded straight away, adding three more goals, to secure the win. "We didn't play as well as we would've liked,” Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said.

Credit to them, they're a quality side.”

Greiner ended up playing all games in the tournament, including the final, and scored in her first game for Australia after the International Hockey Federation awarded it to her on Friday.

She will now travel home and prepare for the Pro League, which is scheduled to start next year for the Hockeyroos.