Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner celebrates a goal with her teammates.
Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner celebrates a goal with her teammates. Rodrigo Jaramillo
Sport

Greiner and Roos beaten

Shane Jones
by
27th Nov 2018 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: The first ever title for Bundaberg's Hockeyroo Rebecca Greiner will have to wait a little bit longer.

Greiner and the Australian team lost to the unbeaten Netherlands 5-1 in China on Sunday night to finish second in the last Champions Trophy.

The Hockeyroos conceded two early goals before Maddy Fitzpatrick got one back in the 40th minute to give the side hope. But the Netherlands responded straight away, adding three more goals, to secure the win. "We didn't play as well as we would've liked,” Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said.

Credit to them, they're a quality side.”

Greiner ended up playing all games in the tournament, including the final, and scored in her first game for Australia after the International Hockey Federation awarded it to her on Friday.

She will now travel home and prepare for the Pro League, which is scheduled to start next year for the Hockeyroos.

champions trophy hockeyroos rebecca greiner
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    premium_icon Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    Offbeat AN APPLE Tree Creek mother was gobsmacked to discover a python slowly feasting on a bat in her backyard before the school run.

    Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    premium_icon Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    News A man has been taken to hospital with heat-related illnesses

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    News Emergency services on scene

    • 27th Nov 2018 11:52 AM
    DEEPWATER BUSHFIRE: Flames currently near Pacific Drive

    DEEPWATER BUSHFIRE: Flames currently near Pacific Drive

    News Residents in the affected areas are urged to evacuate.

    Local Partners