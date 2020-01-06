Gregory fire being monitored by crews

Photo taken at Gregory last month.

Photo taken at Gregory last month. Mike Knott

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews continue to monitor a bushfire burning near Foleys Road and Childers Road, Gregory River.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions to ensure the safety of crews working alongside the road.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.