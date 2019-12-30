Gregory fire being fought on land and by air

Crews are on scene at Gregory.

Crews are on scene at Gregory. Kate Darvall

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning near Phillips Road and Erskine Road, Gregory River.

Fire crews, with aerial firefighting support, are working to contain this fire.

There is no direct threat to properties at this time, however, residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.