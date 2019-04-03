Souths drop Greg Inglis bombshell

Greg Inglis has been told what he needs to do to get on the field. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

Greg Inglis has been told what he needs to do to get on the field. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

GREG Inglis will not take the field for South Sydney if he can't do it without the aid of painkillers.

Coach Wayne Bennett has reportedly told his star player if he can't get on the field without the help of painkilling injections, Inglis will not take the field at all.

The South Sydney skipper has however been named to make his return to the side this weekend when the Rabbitohs play Manly.

Inglis has been named to start in the centres for the match and has been battling knee and shoulder issues.

Inglis has been dogged by injury in recent years and regularly required injections to get through matches last season and it was revealed Bennett did not know Inglis was given a needle in the round two game against the Dragons.

It is also expected that Inglis will now feature predominantly as a centre for the Rabbitohs with Alex Johnston set to remain at fullback and even Bennett admitted as much last week.

"His (Inglis) best football has always been at fullback. But like he's said injury-wise, body, age, it's all taking its toll," Bennett said.

"It wasn't my decision about whether he played fullback or not, it was his decision, because I wanted to make it that way. I wanted to respect what he's done and put him in the position that he was keen to play and thought he'd do his best for us at.

Greg Inglis has struggled with injuries in recent years. Picture: Brett Costello

"It's obvious to him and to me that fullback is not going to be his place - we've got a wonderful player in Alex Johnston so there's no real dramas for us there. He's accepted the fact that he will play in the centres and I've accepted that."

Johnston said he would not have been bothered if he played on the wing with Inglis at fullback this season.

"What Greg's done in the game, he's earned that right," Johnston said.

"The last couple of years have been a learning curve. I've really just wanted to grow and I feel like I'm cementing that spot at fullback.

"I want to be the fullback at Souths for the rest of my career."

Johnston was linked with North Queensland during the off-season as a replacement for banned fullback Ben Barba but talks did not advance very far.

Alex Johnston is set to remain at fullback. Picture: Getty Images

He is signed with the Rabbitohs until 2020 and faces a challenge from Junior Kangaroos custodian Corey Allan, who will play his third first grade game against Manly on Saturday.

"I feel like fullback is my position now," Johnston said.

"This year I'm trying to assert myself a lot more ... be calling plays, be more active out there in attack and get my hands on the ball a bit more. "When you're in that spine, you need to be dominant because people listen to you."

-With AAP

THURSDAY SYDNEY ROOSTERS v BRISBANE BRONCOS at Sydney Cricket Ground, 8.05pm.

ROOSTERS: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Latrell Mitchell, Joseph Manu, Matthew Ikuvalu, Luke Keary, Cooper Cronk, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Victor Radley, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Boyd Cordner (c), Mitchell Aubusson, Isaac Liu. Interchange: Lindsay Collins, Zane Tetevano, Poasa Faamausili, Angus Crichton. Reserves: Nat Buther, Sitili Tupouniua, Sam Verrills, Lachlan Lam.

BRONCOS: Darius Boyd (c), Corey Oates, Kotoni Staggs, Jack Bird, Jamayne Isaako, Anthony Milford, Kodi Nikorima, Matthew Lodge, Andrew McCullough, Joe Ofahengaue, Alex Glenn, Matt Gillett, Tevita Pangai Junior. Interchange: Gehamat Shibasaki, Jaydn Su'A, Thomas Flegler, David Fifita. Reserves: Patrick Carrigan, Shaun Fensom, Izaia Perese, Richard Kennar.

Referees: Ashley Klein, Phil Henderson.

FRIDAY NZ WARRIORS v GOLD COAST TITANS at Mt Smart Stadium, 6.00pm. WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitua, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Blake Green, Agnatius Paasi, Karl Lawton, Leeson Ah Mau, Isaiah Papalii, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange: Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa, Lachlan Burr, Ligi Sao. Reserves: Gerard Beale, Leivaha Pulu, Adam Keighran, Blake Ayshford.

TITANS: Michael Gordon, Anthony Don, Tyrone Peachey, Brian Kelly, Dale Copley, Tyrone Roberts, Ashley Taylor, Jarrod Wallace, Mitch Rein, Ryan James (c), Kevin Proctor, Bryce Cartwright, Jai Arrow. Interchange: Alexander Brimson, Moeaki Fotuaika, Shannon Boyd, Keegan Hipgrave. Reserves: Max King, Phillip Sami, Ryley Jacks, Jai Whitbread.

Referees: Peter Gough, Jon Stone

PENRITH PANTHERS v WESTS TIGERS at Panthers Stadium, 8.05pm. PANTHERS: Dylan Edwards, Josh Mansour, Dean Whare, Waqa Blake, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, James Maloney (c), Nathan Cleary, James Tamou, Sione Katoa, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Viliame Kikau, Isaah Yeo, James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: Wayde Egan, Frank Winterstein, Moses Leota, Hame Sele. Reserves: Liam Martin, Tim Grant, Jarome Luai, Malakai Watene-Zelezniak.

TIGERS: Moses Mbye (c), Mahe Fonua, Robert Jennings, Esan Marsters, Corey Thompson, Josh Reynolds, Luke Brooks, Ben Matulino, Robbie Farah, Alex Twal, Ryan Matterson, Luke Garner, Elijah Taylor. Interchange: Russell Packer, Thomas Mikaele, Josh Aloiai, Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: Paul Momirovski, Matthew Eisenhuth, Robbie Rochow, Chris McQueen.

Referees: Gerard Suttoh, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski.

SATURDAY MANLY SEA EAGLES v SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS at Lottoland, 3.00pm. SEA EAGLES: Tom Trbojevic, Jorge Taufua, Brendan Elliot, Brad Parker, Reuben Garrick, Kane Elgey, Daly Cherry-Evans (c), Addin Fonua-Blake, Apisai Koroisau, Martin Taupau, Joel Thompson, Curtis Sironen, Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: Manase Fainu, Jack Gosiewski, Corey Waddell, Toafofoa Sipley. Reserves: Trent Hodkinson, Lachlan Croker, Kelepi Tanginoa, Taniela Paseka.

RABBITOHS: Alex Johnston, Corey Allan, Greg Inglis (c), Dane Gagai, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, George Burgess, Damien Cook, Thomas Burgess, John Sutton, Sam Burgess, Cameron Murray. Interchange: Tevita Junior Tatola, Mark Nicholls, Ethan Lowe, Kyle Turner. Reserves: Connor Tracey, Bayley Sironen, Rhys Kennedy, Jacob Gagan.

Referees: Grant Atkins, Liam Kennedy.

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS v CANBERRA RAIDERS at 1300SMILES Stadium, 5.30pm.

COWBOYS: Te Maire Martin, Nene Macdonald, Jordan Kahu, Ben Hampton, Javid Bowen, Jake Clifford, Michael Morgan (c), Matthew Scott, Jake Granville, Jordan McLean, Gavin Cooper, Coen Hess, Jason McGuire. Interchange: John Asiata, Corey Jensen, Mitchell Dunn, Francis Molo. Reserves: Shane Wright, Justin O'Neill, Peter Hola, Enari Tuala.

RAIDERS: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Nick Cotric, Jarrod Croker (c), Joseph Leilua, Jordan Rapana, Jack Wighton, Sam Williams, Josh Papalii, Josh Hodgson (c), Dunamis Lui, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Ryan Sutton. Interchange: Siliva Havili, Hudson Young, Iosia Soliola, Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: Joseph Tapine, Jack Murchie, Bailey Simonsson, JJ Collins.

Referees: David Munro, Gavin Badger.

PARRAMATTA EELS v CRONULLA SHARKS at ANZ Stadium, 7.35pm.

EELS: Clinton Gutherson (c), Maika Sivo, Michael Jennings, Brad Takairangi, Blake Ferguson, Jaeman Salmon, Mitchell Moses, Daniel Alvaro, Reed Mahoney, Junior Paulo, Shaun Lane, Marata Niukore, Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: Peni Terepo, Tim Mannah (c), Kane Evans, Oregon Kaufusi. Reserves: Ray Stone, Matt McIlwrick, Josh Hoffman, George Jennings.

SHARKS: Josh Dugan, Sosaia Feki, Bronson Xerri, Josh Morris, Sione Katoa, Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend, Andrew Fifita, Jayden Brailey, Matt Prior, Briton Nikora, Kurt Capewell, (c). Interchange: Blayke Brailey, Jayson Bukuya, Aaron Woods, Jack Williams. Reserves: Scott Sorensen, Kyle Flanagan, Aaron Gray, Braden Hamlin-Uele.

Referees: Chris Sutton, Chris Butler.

SUNDAY MELBOURNE STORM v CANTERBURY BULLDOGS at AAMI Park, 4.05pm.

STORM: Jahrome Hughes, Suliasi Vunivalu, Will Chambers, Curtis Scott, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Brodie Croft, Jesse Bromwich, Cameron Smith (c), Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich, Dale Finucane. Interchange: Brandon Smith, Christian Welch, Tui Kamikamica, Marion Seve. Reserves: Ryan Papenhuyzen, Patrick Kaufusi, Albert Vete, Billy Walters.

BULLDOGS: Nick Meaney, Jayden Okunbor, Kerrod Holland, Will Hopoate, Reimis Smith, Jack Cogger, Lachlan Lewis, Aiden Tolman, Jeremy Marshall-King, Dylan Napa, Josh Jackson (c), Corey Harawira-Naera, Rhyse Martin. Interchange: Michael Lichaa, Ofahiki Ogden, Adam Elliott, Chris Smith. Reserves: Danny Fualalo, Marcelo Montoya, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Sauaso Sue.

Referees: Ben Cummins, Tim Roby.

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS v ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS at McDonald Jones Stadium, 6.10pm.

KNIGHTS: Kalyn Ponga, Edrick Lee, Hymen Hunt, Jesse Ramien, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Mason Lino, Mitchell Pearce (c), David Klemmer, Danny Levi, Tim Glasby, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Sione Mata'utia, Mitchell Barnett. Interchange: Kurt Mann, Aidan Guerra, Daniel Saifiti, Josh King. Reserves: Herman Ese'ese, Brodie Jones, Jamie Buhrer, Tautau Moga.

DRAGONS: Matthew Dufty, Jordan Pereira, Euan Aitken, Timoteo Lafai, Mikaele Ravalawa, Corey Norman, Ben Hunt, James Graham (c), Cameron McInnes (c), Paul Vaughan, Jacob Host, Tariq Sims, Blake Lawrie. Interchange: Jeremy Latimore, Zac Lomas, Korbin Sims, Luciano Leifua. Reserves: Tyson Frizell, Mitchell Allgood, Jai Field, Jonus Pearson.

Referees: Matt Cecchin, Adam Cassidy.

-AAP