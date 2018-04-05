GI: Blues should get Jet boost

MAROONS ace Greg Inglis has called for James Roberts to be handed his maiden NSW Origin jumper as it emerged the Broncos flyer is the most lethal centre in the NRL this season.

Roberts will be a marked man against the Knights in Newcastle on Saturday night, with statistics showing the Broncos speed demon is the NRL's No. 1 centre for line-breaks and tackle busts.

Roberts has started the season in red-hot form. (AAP Image/Darren England)

The 25-year-old has 12 tackle busts from just four games - twice as many as Inglis (six) - and has three line breaks, matched only by Canberra centre Jarrod Croker.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett first led a push for Roberts to be blooded in the Origin arena last year and Queensland champion Inglis is adamant "The Jet" can no longer be ignored by the Blues.

Ironically, should Roberts be handed his first sky-blue jumper for Origin I on June 6, he would almost certainly oppose Inglis, who, if fit, will mark him at left centre for the Maroons.

Wayne Bennett is getting the best out of his winger. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"NSW have had a few bolters, it's up to Brad Fittler (NSW coach) and what side they decide to go with but James has been exceptional for the Broncos," Inglis said.

"Actually, he's been tremendous the past two years."

Former NSW coach Laurie Daley deployed Josh Dugan and Jarryd Hayne as his centre pairing for last year's series.

But with Parramatta recruit Hayne sidelined with a hip injury, Roberts has rocketed into contention for an Origin baptism at the MCG.

Broncos teammate and Queensland Origin back-rower Matt Gillett believes Roberts is an Origin certainty. The NRL's fastest man was well contained by his former club the Titans last week and is primed to hit back against the Knights.

"I'd have him in my Origin side that's for sure," Gillett said.

"We've seen what he can do, he can turn a game pretty quickly and his speed is the best in the game.

"He can turn nothing into something with some early ball.

"Brad Fittler will have an idea of what he wants to do but someone like Jimmy can be a real asset for NSW."

Inglis knows what Roberts is capable of. (Darren England.)

On the eve of the NRL premiership last month, Fittler, preparing for his maiden Origin series this year, told The Courier-Mail Roberts is on his selection radar.

"I know his coach is a huge fan and Wayne Bennett is giving him some good coaching," Fittler said. "James is in the mix, absolutely."

Roberts was sacked by two other NRL clubs and the Broncos have worked hard on his off-field development.

It is showing on the field, with Broncos wing rookie Jamayne Isaako, who plays outside Roberts, crediting the centre for helping his seamless entry to the top grade.

"It's good to be playing outside guys like James Roberts and Kodi Nikorima, they have given me a lot of advice," Isaako said. "I'm really enjoying being alongside James. It's hard to stay with him sometimes because his speed is incredible."

