’Suli got me’: Inglis reveals extent of injury

Greg Inglis was less than impressed with this tackle.

SOUTH Sydney captain Greg Inglis has revealed the rib damage he received in last week's loss to Melbourne was actually an old injury - sustained ironically enough in a match he played for the Storm against the Rabbitohs.

Inglis was withheld from contact work on Tuesday following a crunching tackle to the ribcage from Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu.

But the Rabbitohs centre declared himself a certain starter in Saturday's NRL semi-final against St George Illawarra.

"It's quite funny. I did it playing for Melbourne against Rabbitohs and then on the weekend I did it for the Rabbitohs playing against Melbourne," said Inglis, who left the Storm after the 2010 season.

"It's just one of those things, it landed right on the same spot. Suli got me and straight away after it he was apologetic.

"I said, 'Mate, it's just a football game. (It's one) rib, I got plenty of others.'"

Inglis was also lucky to escape injury to his right shoulder following an ugly tackle from Jesse Bromwich in the first half that was overlooked by the match review committee.

Inglis, who was upset with the tackle at the time, was reluctant to criticise the incident.

"Nothing really surprises me anymore in this game. Some things are clear and some things ain't. We'll just move on," he said.

"Look, it's fine. Obviously it's a bit painful but we'll get on with it. I'm just worried about this week. I can't actually have my opinion on what the judiciary said."

Halfback Adam Reynolds has also been nursing a shoulder issue after he too was on the end of a bell-ringer from Storm forward Felise Kaufusi.

And while he has been cleared of any serious injury, the former NSW State of Origin halfback said he would wait until Thursday before rejoining the team.

Asked if he would need another painkilling injection to get through the match, Reynolds said: "I'm not sure at the moment. I'll see how sore it pulls up after Thursday."