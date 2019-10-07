Greg Barnes tenders Sister City Committee resignation

DIVISION five councillor Greg Barnes has tendered his resignation from the Sister City Committee effective immediately.

The resignation comes just weeks after the Bundaberg delegation returned from sister city Nanning.

Taking to social media on Friday, Mr Barnes said the resignation was due to personal reasons.

"This afternoon I tendered my resignation from council's Sister City Advisory Committee (SCAC), effective immediately and for person reasons," he said.

"I've offered to make myself available to fill any casual vacancy on other committees to which I can provide proactive input and experience."

Mr Barnes was unable to make further comment on his resignation due to confidentiality reasons.

2019 saw the Bundaberg delegation travel to Chinese sister city Nanning and Settsu in Japan.

Bundaberg also took out the award for Best Overall Sister City Program for its Bundaberg/Nanning 20-year anniversary celebrations held last year at the Sister Cities Awards recently held in Perth.

During the visit to China, the Nanning Municipal People's Government Deputy Mayor Liu Weimin offered a new and more flexible scholarship to Chinese speaking students in Bundaberg to be able to study in the city.

The scholarship could be offered to a Year 12 student who has finished studying as a gap year or to a first or second year university student for a period of three or six months.

Bundaberg has seen two delegations from China visit this year.

In February Bundaberg hosted two visitors from the sister city who had won a competition to experience the Rum City during Chinese New Year celebrations.