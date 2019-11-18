Menu
Peter Greensill.
TAHLIA STEHBENS
Greensill's plan for new state-of-the-art facility in Bundy

18th Nov 2019 2:43 PM
GREENSILL Farming Group will this week submit a development application to Bundaberg Regional Council, to build a state-of-the-art composting facility on property located on Windermere Road.

The facility and operation, Green Solutions Wide Bay, , will be an integral part of the environmental sustainability plan the business has in place.

Green Solutions Wide Bay will take green or garden waste free of charge from the community at large.

"As a business we are continuously seeking new and innovative processes to minimise our carbon footprint," general manager Damien Botha said.

"Utilising green waste flows within our region and converting green waste into organic compost, is an integral step towards supporting our commitment to sustainable farming for the future.

"The added bonus is we can help the local community save money in disposing green waste, as well as supporting local landscaping and maintenance businesses reduce their costs."

The proposed development will be an open windrow composting facility, where Wide Bay residents will have the ability to drop green waste free of charge, for domestic and commercial loads.

The compost manufactured by Green Solutions Wide Bay will align with the Australian Standard 4454 and will be used locally to support farming and horticultural operations.

"Composting green waste materials creates a valuable soil enhancer - replenishing depleted soils, protecting against erosion, aiding in water retention and efficiencies, and where possible replacing synthetic fertilisers," CEO Peter Greensill said.

"It is estimated that 30 jobs will be created during construction of the purpose-built facility, as well as five direct jobs as a result of completed project."

Construction is planned for early 2020.

