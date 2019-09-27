Menu
Greensill to use free Paradise Dam water

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
27th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
GREENSILL Farming Group confirms it will be tapping into some of the 80,000ML of water which will freely be distributed from Paradise Dam as of today.

General manager Damien Botha said the company was an existing customer of Sunwater, so could use the existing infrastructure to collect the water.

"We wouldn't be trucking any water," he said.

"It would be used on farm for irrigation and to top up some dams where needed.

"Freight costs would not see it feasible to be moving water around.

"Regardless of this, most farms around the region would have river-channel access direct to farms as well."

Mr Botha said it was yet unclear how much water Greensill would access in the next 10 weeks.

The need depended on rainfall and depended on fallow rotation.

"I believe the release of water will be over 70 days so it can be utilised across this period but this may be extended."

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said he was encouraged by the interest that producers had shown in receiving the water.

"I'm aware that some producers have raised pumping costs and I urge them to contact Ergon Energy Retail for advice on the best possible electricity tariffs for pumping," Dr Lynham said.

