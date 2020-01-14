Greensill makes jaw-dropping donation to bushfire effort

IN THE wake of the devastating fires which are still burning across Australia, there have been numerous local businesses digging deep to do their part in the recovery efforts.

The latest business with ties to Bundaberg is Greensill, a leading global provider of working capital finance, who is set to donate $250,000 to help victims of the Australian bushfires.

The company, whose co-founder and chief executive is Bundaberg's Lex Greensill, released a post saying donations would be shared between the Red Cross and the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) and the Rural Fire Service in Bundaberg, Queensland.

"Greensill is also allowing staff to take paid leave to help with the firefighting and recovery efforts," the post read.

"Staff and equipment from the Greensill Farming operations have been helping with the firefighting effort in the Bundaberg area.

"As a financier to Australian business in rural and regional Australia, members of Greensill's agribusiness team will be helping farmers affected by the fire to rebuild and restock."

The Greensill's are joined in their generosity to help Aussies impacted by the fire by Bundaberg Rum and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

Bundaberg Rum is donating $500,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, while Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is donating $25,000 to Australian Red Cross, and they pledged a further $25,000 to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

For more on Greensill visit https://www.greensill.com.