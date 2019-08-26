Greensill honoured with two awards

ACCOLADES: Lex Greensill was named one of seven Queensland Entrepreneurs of the Year.

ACCOLADES: Lex Greensill was named one of seven Queensland Entrepreneurs of the Year. Damien Botha

HE'S the boy from Bundaberg who is now a billionaire financier living in the UK.

But a humble Lex Greensill jetted back into Queensland last week on his private aircraft to receive not one, but two gongs recognising his extraordinary journey from a sugarcane farmer to globetrotting powerbroker, providing counsel to world leaders.

The 42-year-old whiz was named one of seven Queensland Entrepreneurs of the Year by the bean counters at EY at a function on Wednesday night, with the winners to compete for the national crown in October.

Whoever emerges on top will battle for the world title in Monte Carlo in June next year.

The following evening, Greensill joined a crowd of about 300 at the Brisbane Convention Centre, where he was feted as QUT's "outstanding alumnus of the year”.

A 2002 graduate of the law school, he got involved in start-ups and banking before launching his Greensill Capital in London just eight years ago. Today it's valued at $5 billion.

The company specialises in "supply chain finance” that sees it acting as a go-between for companies and their suppliers.

Under the model, companies use cash from third parties such as Greensill to pay suppliers early.

The end result is that suppliers get quicker access to the money they are owed and companies have more time to pay.