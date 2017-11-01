Greens to push for more renters' rights in Bundy

MARIANNE Buchanan wants to preserve the natural beauty of the Bundaberg region, create more opportunities for dramatic arts at schools and champion the rights of renters.

Ms Buchanan is the Greens candidate for Bundaberg and her profile on the Greens website states she is a passionate advocate for LGBTIA+ community, single mothers and small business owners.

She said Bundaberg needs better rights for renters.

"We'll make sure tenants have access to unlimited leases, which can only be terminated with 12 months' notice on reasonable grounds.

"We'll make sure tenants are allowed pets, and ensure that landlords may only increase rents every 24 months outside of fixed-term leases.”

Ms Buchanan said Bundaberg needs a sustainable future, which could build publicly-owned clean energy like wind and solar, and facilitate community-owned clean energy instead of letting the private market take control of the energy system.