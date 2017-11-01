News

Greens to push for more renters' rights in Bundy

State Greens candidate for Bundaberg Marianne Buchanan.
State Greens candidate for Bundaberg Marianne Buchanan. Contributed

MARIANNE Buchanan wants to preserve the natural beauty of the Bundaberg region, create more opportunities for dramatic arts at schools and champion the rights of renters.

Ms Buchanan is the Greens candidate for Bundaberg and her profile on the Greens website states she is a passionate advocate for LGBTIA+ community, single mothers and small business owners.

She said Bundaberg needs better rights for renters.

"We'll make sure tenants have access to unlimited leases, which can only be terminated with 12 months' notice on reasonable grounds.

"We'll make sure tenants are allowed pets, and ensure that landlords may only increase rents every 24 months outside of fixed-term leases.”

Ms Buchanan said Bundaberg needs a sustainable future, which could build publicly-owned clean energy like wind and solar, and facilitate community-owned clean energy instead of letting the private market take control of the energy system.

Topics:  bunelection2017 greens candidate qldelection2017

Bundaberg News Mail

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Knauf reveals why there's growing pile of waste on Port Rd

Knauf reveals why there's growing pile of waste on Port Rd

KNAUF Plasterboard has defended the use of vacant land after residents and visitors raised concerns about a large stockpile of broken material.

Mum's beautiful tribute to lost son Nathan Spoor

Loved ones will never forget Nathan Spoor's beautiful smile.

The enormity of losing Nathan looms large

Fashion to be the big winner at Cup Race Day

FASHION PASSION: Bex Hutchins and Shanyn Limpus are expecting a good turnout for the Melbourne Hotel Fashions on the Field at Thabeban Park.

ADVERTORIAL: Go for gold for Melbourne Cup in Bundy

What our leaders will do about high school drop-out rates

Neither the LNP nor Labor will commit to specific policies to encourage more regional school students to finish Year 12.

Promise to act is short on detail.

Local Partners