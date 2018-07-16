Greens to hold Cashless Debit Card session in Bundaberg

GREENS Senator Andrew Bartlett will meet with the Bundaberg community tonight to address and discuss the Cashless Debit Card.

The Senate Committee is currently receiving public submissions on the issue and Mr Bartlett said he was here because the Wide Bay region was being directly targeted.

"It's always good to talk directly to people who are going to be affected by policy measures," he said.

"This is one of those measures where if you're not directly affected, it might seem like a good thing on the surface. But it's the government telling people where they can and can't spend their money, and that's a very dangerous slope."

Mr Bartlett said the continual targeting of people on welfare payments was an issue that was not happening in isolation, and the implementation of the welfare card could spiral further than what's currently being proposed.

"The government are continually making life harder for those receiving payments even though they are simultaneously pushing for tens of thousand of dollars in tax cuts for big business and the wealthy," he said.

"Continually they're bashing the battlers and, the government, along with One Nation, are voting in the Senate for favourable treatment of big corporations.

"If the card is continued to be rolled out there will be a real line in the sand. It's moving much more into a coastal community and becoming mainstream. If it takes hold and is seen part and parcel, it's quite possible that it would be rolled out all over the country and become a norm."

The information session will be held at the multiplex from 5.30-7.30pm to provide answers and clarity where possible.

"This isn't some new thing. It's basically a new version of the compulsory income management scheme that was introduced in the Northern Territory," he said.

"There have always been services to assist people with income management, but when it's being forced on people, it will do more harm than good.

"It will cost a lot of taxpayers money to administer and will favour business for the outlets where the card can be spent.

"This would be discriminatory in local commerce in regards to where people's money can and can't be spent - low income life is already hard enough."

Mr Bartlett said this was an important issue for the Senate, with the Bundaberg community a current focus.

The Cashless Debit Card for Hinkler has been pushed by federal MP Keith Pitt who says children are going hungry with money being spent on alcohol and gambling.

Mr Pitt believes the card will result in more money being spent on children instead of alcohol and gambling and that it will help break the cycle of intergenerational welfare.