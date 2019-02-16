Greens the latest party to announce Hinkler candidate

THE GREENS MAKE A MOVE: Anne Jackson has been announced as the Greens candidate for Hinkler.

THE Australian Greens have announced their candidate for Hinkler.

Longtime resident of the region, Anne Jackson, is the latest candidate to step up to the plate to battle for the seat, held by incumbent Nationals MP Keith Pitt.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Ms Jackson said she was "keen to get running” in the campaign.

"I'm honoured and delighted to be the Greens Candidate for Hinkler,” Ms Jackson said.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me to date and I look forward to working with you through the campaign and bringing real change to our region.”

Ms Jackson's endorsement follows a spate of candidate announcements, from One Nation, Labor and an independent.

She will come head-to-head with independent hopeful and Bundy local Moe Turaga.

Mr Turaga announced in December he would have to give up his dual-citizenship in order to put his name forward for the chance to win the seat.

One Nation's Damian Huxham joined the race last year.

Labor's candidate for Hinkler, Richard Pascoe, who was nominated in August, has already been on the ground, speaking with locals about the region's key issues.

In the 2016 federal election, Tim Roberts was the Greens' frontman for the region.

But he only received 3477 votes, a total 3.92 per cent of total votes.

Ms Jackson said she would stand against the Cashless Debit Card, which is being rolled out across the region.

"We should help those in poverty, not punish them,” Ms Jackson said.

"The Cashless Debit Card sets a costly and dangerous precedent for our future.”

Katie Hall