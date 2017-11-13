Menu
Greens sign disappears from tree

DESPITE assurances nails used to attach a Greens political sign to a large tree in Gin Gin were "tree friendly”, the corflute has been removed.

The NewsMail contacted the Greens on Friday after a member of the community noted the irony of the party, which prides itself on being environmentally friendly, choosing to pin its propaganda to a tree rather than staking it into the ground.

A Greens spokesman said the nails were tree-friendly aluminium which didn't harm trees.

However it appears someone disagrees and the sign has since been removed.

A Greens election sign was nailed to the tree. Contributed
