Greens sign disappears from tree

Election signs have been removed from trees.

Election signs have been removed from trees.

DESPITE assurances nails used to attach a Greens political sign to a large tree in Gin Gin were "tree friendly”, the corflute has been removed.

The NewsMail contacted the Greens on Friday after a member of the community noted the irony of the party, which prides itself on being environmentally friendly, choosing to pin its propaganda to a tree rather than staking it into the ground.

A Greens spokesman said the nails were tree-friendly aluminium which didn't harm trees.

However it appears someone disagrees and the sign has since been removed.