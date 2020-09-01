Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Greens have dropped a candidate in one of the key seats they’re targeting this state election, after his alleged conduct towards two women.
The Greens have dropped a candidate in one of the key seats they’re targeting this state election, after his alleged conduct towards two women.
Politics

Greens candidate disendorsed over misconduct claims

by Jessica Marszalek
1st Sep 2020 8:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Greens have dropped a candidate in one of the key seats they're targeting this state election, after claims that he threatened and intimidated two women.

In a move that will shock party volunteers just two months before polling day, John Meyer has been disendorsed as the Greens candidate for Clayfield in Brisbane's inner north.

letterspromo

Queensland Greens convener Penny Allman-Payne said a new candidate would be selected following claims of concerning behaviour involving Mr Meyer.

"The Queensland Greens have tonight disendorsed John Meyer following several recent incidents involving (alleged) threats made in an attempt to demand more resources for his campaign," Ms Allman-Payne said.

"Of particular concern was his behaviour towards two women in the party.

"The Queensland Greens take a zero-tolerance approach to the making of threats and intimidation."

There is no suggestion Mr Meyer's actions were criminal.

Ms Allman-Payne said Mr Meyer's alleged behaviour, while out of character, was not in keeping with the Greens' code of conduct and not becoming of a Greens candidate.

"We are deeply disappointed in his conduct, and understand that it may come as a shock to volunteers and community members who have assisted in the campaign," Ms Allman-Payne said.

"There is no excuse for this behaviour, and it is vitally important that campaign volunteers feel safe and supported like they would in any other workplace."

The Greens have nominated Clayfield, held by former LNP leader Tim Nicholls, as one of a handful on their hit list for this October 31 election, buoyed by the results of the Brisbane City Council elections earlier this year.

Mr Meyer has been approached for comment.

 

Originally published as Greens candidate disendorsed over misconduct claims

greens john meyer queensland elections 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fly high brother’: Tributes for rider killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘Fly high brother’: Tributes for rider killed in crash

        News Tributes have poured in and a fundraising page been set up for a 32-year-old motorcyclist killed in a horrific crash near Bundaberg at the weekend.

        ELECTION PROMISE: $1M committed to fix busy Bundy road

        Premium Content ELECTION PROMISE: $1M committed to fix busy Bundy road

        News Long-term residents have said the condition of the East Bundy stretch is the worst...

        ‘Send me to drug aversion, but I won’t stop’

        Premium Content ‘Send me to drug aversion, but I won’t stop’

        News Woman admits in court she preferred to grow her own drugs instead of buying the...

        RESCUE MISSION: How sea bird was saved from certain death

        Premium Content RESCUE MISSION: How sea bird was saved from certain death

        News Raptor found hanging from a tree but has been released