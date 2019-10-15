Greens’ balloon protest fails to launch at Parliament

LABOR will move a climate emergency motion after being lobbied by the Greens ahead of a protest in front of Parliament House.

The opposition's climate spokesman Mark Butler told colleagues on Tuesday he was going to lodge a motion for debate in parliament declaring a climate emergency.

The party expects to get support from the Greens and crossbenchers including independent Zali Steggall for the bid.

Climate Emergency Rally on the lawns outside at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

Before parliament resumed on Monday, Greens MP Adam Bandt reportedly contacted parliamentarians in a bid to convince them to back the bill.

The announcement comes as the Greens push on with a climate change protest despite their original plans being grounded by the nation's aviation authority.

Original plans to fly the balloon - bearing a bearing a banner reading 'It's a climate emergency' - were dashed on Saturday by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority when it made parliament airspace a temporarily restricted area.

CASA's flying ban will remain in place until October 28, after the end of the current sitting period despite successful test flights last week.

The protest has gone ahead with the multi-coloured, "carbon neutral" balloon inflated, but firmly on the ground.

About 250 joined the climate emergency protest at Parliament House. Picture: Kym Smith

About 250 people gathered on the law in front of parliament bearing signs calling on Prime Minster Scott Morrison to act on climate change.

"Scott Morrison has done everything he can to try and stop this protest," Greens leader Richard Di Natale said.

"Scott Morrison's attitude is, sit on your hands when it comes to the climate emergency, but throw the book at people who are protesting peacefully because they're sick of government inaction.

"We have today come out together to make it absolutely clear that we will not be silenced."

The Greens have also rented out billboards near Canberra's airport which read, 'We are in a climate emergency. We must act now".

The protest comes at a tense time in Australia with civil-disobedience group Extinction Rebellion making headlines for their disruption protests.

Extinction Rebellion unleashed a series of protests on Australia's capital cities last week which cost Melbourne alone an estimated $3 million in police resources.