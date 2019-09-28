Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toby Greene makes contact with Liam Baker's face.
Toby Greene makes contact with Liam Baker's face.
AFL

Greene in strife? ‘Another face massage’

by Kate Salemme and Michael Randall
28th Sep 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL eyes were on Toby Greene again after he was caught on camera raking his hand across a Richmond players' face during the first quarter of the grand final.

Greene has had high-profile trips to the tribunal in each of his past two finals, avoiding suspension for a misconduct charge after he made contact with Marcus Bontempelli's face against the Bulldogs, before being rubbed out for a week and missing the preliminary final win over Collingwood for doing similar to Brisbane star Lachie Neale.

"That was another face massage I reckon unless I was seeing things," Brian Taylor said on Channel 7.

Less than a week ago after he watched from the sidelines as his Giants scraped over the line against the Magpies, Greene said he wouldn't change the way he played, but planned to be more careful.

"I probably won't be going near anyone's face but I'll be playing how I usually play," Greene said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In a physical opening term, Trent Cotchin and Dion Prestia targeted GWS strong man Shane Mumford driving their forearms into the Giants ruckman's face and giving away a free kick.

 

More Stories

Show More
afl grand final greater westerm sydney giants gws liam baker richmond tigers toby greene
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New controversial road rule comes into effect

    New controversial road rule comes into effect

    News A controversial road rule is now in effect, with significant changes made to the law after it was blasted as dangerous during the trial period.

    The spending councils will have to disclose

    premium_icon The spending councils will have to disclose

    Council News Queensland councils will have to disclose how they use certain income

    Bundy drug and drink drivers in court

    premium_icon Bundy drug and drink drivers in court

    News Ten drivers have fronted court and pleaded guilty to charges including drink...

    P plater rolls car avoiding roo

    premium_icon P plater rolls car avoiding roo

    News P platers rolled a vehicle early this morning at Burnett Heads.