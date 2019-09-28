Greene in strife? ‘Another face massage’

ALL eyes were on Toby Greene again after he was caught on camera raking his hand across a Richmond players' face during the first quarter of the grand final.

Greene has had high-profile trips to the tribunal in each of his past two finals, avoiding suspension for a misconduct charge after he made contact with Marcus Bontempelli's face against the Bulldogs, before being rubbed out for a week and missing the preliminary final win over Collingwood for doing similar to Brisbane star Lachie Neale.

"That was another face massage I reckon unless I was seeing things," Brian Taylor said on Channel 7.

Less than a week ago after he watched from the sidelines as his Giants scraped over the line against the Magpies, Greene said he wouldn't change the way he played, but planned to be more careful.

"I probably won't be going near anyone's face but I'll be playing how I usually play," Greene said.

Toby Greene was involved in an incident with Liam Baker in the opening quarter.#AFLGF pic.twitter.com/1OI7NQFks3 — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) September 28, 2019

Can Toby Greene ever get through an entire game without eye gouging a player? Well, not today he can’t.#AFLGF #AFLTigersGiants #Grub — Daniel Best (@20thCenturyDan) September 28, 2019

What's with the commentary and replays on Greene's rough act... at least 3 other players have done a similar thing today. It's the grand final, it's going to get heated #AFLGF — Christopher Watts (@WattZ_TheCouch) September 28, 2019

Greene with scratching to the eyes again. Grub. #AFLGF #Richmond — Monster Matty (@matty_cook1) September 28, 2019

Stop defending Toby Greene. This is continued trash behaviour. #AFLGF — Nick Sculley (@sculls_6) September 28, 2019

Let’s replay the Greene ‘face massage’ repeatedly but when Cotchin did it to Mummy 10 mins ago it was just testing the big guy out because he is ‘clumsy’. #AFLGF — Paul Zauch (@PaulZauch) September 28, 2019

In a physical opening term, Trent Cotchin and Dion Prestia targeted GWS strong man Shane Mumford driving their forearms into the Giants ruckman's face and giving away a free kick.