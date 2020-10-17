Menu
Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson presented Ebony Mulhall with the voucher.
GREEN THUMBS: How taking care of special trees has paid off

Geordi Offord
17th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Landcare has handed out the final $50 in their tree care initiative.

Ebony Mulhall was the lucky recipient who has been looking after a small leaf bottle tree, estimated to be up to 40 years old.

Part of the brachychiton family, the species is one of the most movable of native trees.

The trees also do not have an aggressive root system and can be planted on footpaths and in backyards without problems.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson said the tree was a big part of the reason Ebony purchased the home.

"It certainly is a good talking point in anybody's backyard and indeed it was a big part of the reason Ebony's family purchased the home," he said.

"However as families grow so to they must soon move on., and although this tree is getting a bit on the large side to remove easily, Ebony plans to remove a smaller one down the backyard so she can at least take one memory with her when she leaves.

"Now that's tree commitment."

Mr Johnson thanked the Burnett Mary Regional Group for facilitating the grant which made the voucher initiative possible.

"A big thank you to Wendy at BMRG for facilitating this small community grant which is aimed at raising awareness about maintaining remnant trees on private property," he said.

bundaberg landcare native trees tree care
Bundaberg News Mail

