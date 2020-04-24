Green thumb proud as punch of giant pumpkin crop

Jon Green had been growing pumpkins for the Childer's Show until its cancellation.

A LOVE of growing veggies has proven fruitful for Jon Green who has been preparing some huge pumpkins for the Childers Show.

While the show is no longer going ahead, Mr Green said he still hoped he could find a good use for the pumpkins so they wouldn’t go to waste.

“It's a little disappointing but I am not too worried,” Mr Green said.

“I just plant them and they grow,” he said.

“I grow a few veggies for our own good and to give away to other people, I just love doing it.

“People reckon cattle will eat them so hopefully I can take the seeds and give away the pumpkin.”

Mr Green said even though it wasn’t the ideal time with bugs he was still planting vegetables with the hopes of entering into the 2021 Childers Show.

Did you have something prepared for the Childers or Bundaberg Show?