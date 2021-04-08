GREEN LIGHT: Plans for substantial subdivision in local suburb

BIG PLANS: The Bundaberg Regional Council has approved a development application for a large sub-division in Kalkie. Source: Proposal documents, Insite SJC.

BIG PLANS: The Bundaberg Regional Council has approved a development application for a large sub-division in Kalkie. Source: Proposal documents, Insite SJC.

Kalkie could be set to swell following a recent Bundaberg Regional Council decision on an application for a large subdivision in the region.

A site on Telegraph Rd was recently approved for a large 'reconfiguring a lot' development application.

The proposal documents outline that the applicant is seeking a development permit for a staged reconfiguring of a lot for 199 lots of a residential nature including a balance parcel, drainage corridor, sewerage pump station and open space area (parkland).

The development is expected to be undertaken in six stages.

Indy Investments Pty Ltd and Emtom Pty Ltd are the listed owners and applicants.

"The proposed layout is sympathetic to the existing topography of the site, ensures that view and vistas of the site are preserved and is conscious of Council's forward planning and infrastructure delivery," the proposal reads.

According to the documents, the 30.88ha site, about 3km east of the Burnett River and about 3km east of the CBD, "is part of the Kalkie-Ashfield local development area that is earmarked for urban growth".

Insite SJC Principal Town Planner Shane Booth worked on the application and said there would be multiple benefits to this development becoming a reality.

He said there would be a "significant" boost to employment, particularly within the building and construction sector, as well as a positive impact on retail and hospitality businesses through revenue expenditure.

"The development would also benefit the region by providing affordable housing options designed to appeal to a broad array of users at differing ends of the price line, the development has a good mix of lots that suit a varied price point in the market," Mr Booth said.

With regards to any potential flooding impacts, he said the land was only subject to "very limited localised overland flooding that would be dealt with as part of the bulk earthworks phase of the development meaning once lots hit the market for sale, they will be ready to be developed for housing and would not be impacted by any flooding whatsoever".

Mr Booth said this development, like many other recent subdivisions in the region, was the result of confidence in the market arising from a sustained and steady growth in population, particularly from outside the region.

"Bundaberg like many regional areas is becoming a popular place to reside due to low cost of living, affordable housing prices, good access to services including within the health and community sector," he said.

"These factors in concert with the various incentives packages offered by Council and the State/Federal government have made Bundaberg an attractive place to live."

Bundaberg Regional Council approved the application on March 31.

MORE STORIES