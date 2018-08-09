GREEN LIGHT: New hospital approved for Bundaberg

IN THE WORKS: Plans to build a new private day surgery hospital in Bundaberg have been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

A FOURTH hospital for Bundaberg has been given the green light, just two weeks after the application for the purpose-build day surgery facility was lodged.

Late last month the NewsMail spoke with Bundaberg eye surgeon Jai Panchapakesan of Dr Jai Eye Centre, the one driving the project, as he looked to establish the region's first exclusive day hospital, which would open during the week and employ approximately 10-12 full-time staff, including administration and nurses.

Located on the corner of Commercial St and Johanna Blvd, the hospital is estimating to perform between six and 30 surgeries a day, providing a broad range of outpatient services, including ophthalmology and endoscopy surgery.

Patients would be expected to be in and out in no more than three hours.

Speaking last last month, Dr Panchapakesan said building your own hospital was a big project, but an exciting one.

"Hospitals have two components, the building and then there's a very complicated regulatory framework,” he said.

"That process has taken a lot of time to make sure that everything is built to national standard and fully compliant to Queensland Health standards.”

Once approved Dr Panchapakesan said he hoped construction of the project would commence immediately, and he hoped to see its first patients in the second quarter of 2019.