GREEN LIGHT: Kensington development motors forward

A new showroom, outdoor sales and workshop development is gaining traction after getting the green light from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The NewsMail understands the application has been approved but is still in the negotiation period with conditions.

The approval was for a 'a change application' for material change of use for commercial activity C (sales premises and showroom) and general industry (vehicle repair workshop) at a site on Commercial St and Johanna Bvd, Kensington.

Artist impressions and designs for the proposed development in Kensington. Source: Proposal document.

The applicant for this development is FK Gardner & Sons Pty Ltd.

The NewsMail contacted them for comment but has not received a response.

According to the property description, building 1's gross floor space is 2377 sqm, building 2 (showroom) is 1068 sqm and building 3 (another showroom) is 123 sqm.

Insite SJC principal town planner Shane Booth, who worked on the application, said construction had started for the first stage of the development.

He said this development would benefit the region by providing access to a large, regionally significant dealership in one spot.

"Strategically it would allow for the dealerships in the CBD to relocate meaning the CBD area could be potentially utilised for retail/food and drink uses that would likely have more opportunity to activate the locality," he said.