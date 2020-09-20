Menu
BIG PLANS: Proposal plans prepared by Tomas O'Malley Architect for a three-storey motel in Bourbong St. PHOTO: Insite SJC proposal.
News

Green light for new three-storey motel in region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
BUNDABERG’S city centre is about to level up with a three-storey motel approved on Bourbong St.

Set on the former Meekak Korean BBQ Restaurant site the proposed short-term accommodation plan was approved by the Bundaberg Regional Council yesterday.

According to the documents on the council’s PD Online site, the proposed development will include 40 rooms, including a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units and a manager’s residence, 40 covered parking spaces, eight uncovered and a porte cochere.

There’s also plans for a covered and uncovered recreational areas including a podium level pool.

The motel will be at 222 Bourbong St, Bundaberg West.

