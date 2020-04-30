Green light for major housing development at Agnes Water

PLANS for a major housing development slated for Agnes Water have progressed after considerable back and forth with the Gladstone Regional Council.

On completion, the project will boast 190 dwellings developed for housing aimed primarily at downsizing older couples, but also singles and single parents, and low-income households.

The development application for a material change of use for a relocatable home park at Lot 101 Bryant St was lodged in July 2018, and council voted in favour of its approval at this week's meeting.

Several councillors questioned a potential increase in traffic, particularly during construction and Mayor Matt Burnett had some concern the development was not exclusively for retirees.

"I personally would prefer it was a retirement village," he said.

Public submissions to council flagged concern about the density of housing, lack of green space, fitting in with the existing area and increased stress on local amenities and roads.

The applicant has detailed the development as an over-50s residential community with single dwellings proposed on sites ranging between 280-300sq m.

The site is a single allotment with an area of 11.017 ha.

The development is expected to progress in 16 stages, with stages 1A and B including 12 dwellings, RV parking and a wash bay, tennis courts, lawn bowls, a lake and a single road connection to Bryant St.

Subsequent stages involve further development of housing and the internal road network.

On May 10 last year, council requested that the applicant consider changing the proposal to a retirement facility, which it did not do.

If it had proceeded as a retirement development, it may have been eligible for an infrastructure charge rebate.

Cr Natalia Muszkat made the point that the applicant must believe it is better off proceeding as a relocatable home park.

"Obviously they didn't want to limit themselves to be able to sell these properties to over-55s only," she said.