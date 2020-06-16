GREEN FLAG TO DROP: Proposed Maryborough speedway calendar

SPEEDWAY: Maryborough Speedway are on track for a proposed return to racing action later this month.

On Sunday the proposed calendar was posted with dates of upcoming events and practice sessions listed.

The calendar will be dictated by the COVID-19 restrictions or limits set by the government.

"We are all hoping for a return to racing as normal for the season, but please be fully aware that we will be adhering to any COVID-19 restrictions or limits that are put in place by the Queensland government as ongoing," Kaye Arthur said.

Highlights of the season include the return of the World Series Sprintcars in January along with the production sedans annual Kurt Murdoch Classic.

King of the Ring V8 dirt modified event also returns in February.

The SSA National 4's Queensland titles are scheduled for November.

SKAA kart events and burnouts are also scheduled to return with the next round of karting action listed for July 18 while burnouts return with the Trent Waters Memorial on September 26.

Speedway president Paul Swindells is looking forward to racing returning.

"We have been working hard to have racing return but we are limited by the restrictions," he said.

Swindells shared the belief that it would not be financially viable for the club to open with only 100 people allowed in the venue at one time.

For a full breakdown of the season's events visit the Maryborough Speedway website or Facebook page.