Green committed to resolving future quickly

COWBOYS coach Paul Green insists he has never been issued an ultimatum by the club or his management to make a call on his future, but is confident it will be resolved "sooner rather than later."

Speaking yesterday after returning from North Queensland's fourth straight loss to the Warriors in Auckland, the off-contract Green said he hasn't been given pressured to make a decision.

Cowboys chairman Laurence Lancini was quoted in The Courier Mail this week that "I want this deal done sooner rather than later, otherwise we will move on."

Green has gone out of his way to avoiding adding fuel to the fire as he works to get his highly-fancied team out of its early season hole.

"There's been a bit said about that (my future) and I've been pretty careful not to say anything, particularly since the season has started," Green said.

"I've left it for my agent (George Mimis) and Laurence to sort out, and it's progressing nicely. "I will say though at no point has the club ever given me an ultimatum, or George.

"The talks have been fairly positive and we're all committed to getting it done sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully that will be in the near future."

A pre-season premiership favourite, the Cowboys are teetering at 1-4 and have a great chance to find some form when they host the struggling Bulldogs this Saturday night, the first of three straight home games.

Green didn't rule out making changes to his team for what is already shaping as a must-win clash.

"That (changes) is something at some point you have to look at. You can't do what you've always done, and expect a different result," he said.

"They (players) have either got to make some changes individually, or sometimes it's forced on me.

"Whether or not we do it this week, I'm not sure, but I'll have a good look at the game and make some decisions around that.

"Eventually we've got to bank some wins."

The Cowboys are struggling for creativity in attack and are sorely missing the variety provided by premiership-winning fullback Lachlan Coote.

Coote played his second straight game in the Queensland Cup in Mackay's 32-4 loss to the Sunshine Coast on Saturday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Green said he will make a call on whether he returns this week.

"He's an experience player for us and the plan was to get some match fitness back there (Queensland Cup)," Green said.

"I'll have a look at his game, and make some decisions out of that."

Reports emerged on Saturday that the NRL had agreed to allow Todd Carney to train with the Cowboys this week as he seeks to convince them he deserves another chance.

"Hopefully (that's true), that's what we've been aiming for," Green said

"I haven't heard that, but if that is the case it would be a good outcome for everyone."