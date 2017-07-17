25°
Opinion

The green chains that threaten to strangle our state

Julian Tomlinson | 17th Jul 2017 8:41 AM
A general view of the Mt Piper coal fired power station near, Lithgow, NSW, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING
A general view of the Mt Piper coal fired power station near, Lithgow, NSW, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING DAN HIMBRECHTS

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST two weeks after US President Donald Trump delivered a rousing speech calling for Americans to dig, frack and scrape every ounce of fossil fuel from American soil, we get Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk putting us on a biodegradable wicker raft and sending us down the river.

While one of the world's leading economies is aiming to go from a net importer of energy to a net exporter by implementing an unprecedented mining boom, we in Queensland - similarly blessed with a bounty of fossil fuels - are moving to a "carbon neutral future" by 2050.

While America roars, Queensland whimpers and tells scores of blue-collar workers they'll have to forget about earning big money in the mines and go back to study for a job on a solar or wind farm.

The "Climate Change Transition Strategy" released this week reads like an environmentalist's playbook.

We're talking electric cars, new homes with built-in battery storage for solar power and a drastic reduction in those nasty emissions.

The new Climate Change Transition Strategy includes a focus on electric cars, like this new Model 3 from Tesla.
The new Climate Change Transition Strategy includes a focus on electric cars, like this new Model 3 from Tesla.

There's also more talk of stopping tree clearing, which kind of makes you wonder where we're going to grow our food in years to come.

That's not to say the intentions aren't noble, they're just premature, and condemn Queensland to becoming an anaemic vegan when it's sitting on a mountain of life-giving meat.

We all know Labor got in a position to win government because of preference deals with The Greens, and now this is the payoff.

But what looks good to Greens voters in their white-collar worlds in Brisbane, looks decidedly nasty to regional Queensland.

I recently drove through the mining towns west of Rockhampton and Mackay and it was heartbreaking. Blackwater, Biloela, Jericho, Alpha, Clermont … they're all struggling.

Once thriving pubs and cafes I recall from my youth have closed, and main streets are lifeless.

These green schemes are sounding the death knell for our regional centres, and cause a vicious cycle of forcing young people to leave - so-called urban drift.

But again, the problem isn't the notion of clean energy, it's the lunacy of pursuing it so fervently.

 

Citizens from Pine Rivers block large trucks entering Downer’s asphalt plant in Brendale in protest to the company's involvement with the Adani coal mine. Photographer: Liam Kidston.Source:News Corp Australia
Citizens from Pine Rivers block large trucks entering Downer’s asphalt plant in Brendale in protest to the company's involvement with the Adani coal mine. Photographer: Liam Kidston.Source:News Corp Australia

Our state Labor government expresses horror that Queensland has the highest greenhouse gas emissions in Australia. Considering Australia contributes about 1.5 per cent of the world's emissions, that means Queensland's contribution is minuscule.

To be clear, nothing - absolutely nothing - we do in Australia, let alone Queensland, can have an influence on world temperatures.

So why do Palaszczuk and her Greens-loving mates insist on consigning our regions to the scrapheap by steadfastly denying them the tools to thrive?

Labor's craven capitulation to The Greens is stifling everything that is good for the economy and for people trying to feed their families.

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Cairns meeting. Picture: Brendan Radke
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Cairns meeting. Picture: Brendan Radke

The Federal Coalition is no better with its kowtowing to the United Nations by banning offshore dumping of dredge spoil, and refusal to build dams even though hard scientific evidence supports it.

The climate change scare machine is losing ground nearly every day, so it's time we employed politicians with the guts to drastically cut the attention given to green ideologues.

Trump has backed out of the Paris Agreement and demanded America unlock its oil reserves estimated to be 20 per cent more than what Saudi Arabia has.

One of the world's most excitable climate change alarmists, Dr Michael Mann, has in the past fortnight admitted climate models are based on flawed data, and has risked being in contempt of a Canadian court by refusing to hand over the source material he used to draw the infamous "hockey stick graph".

DAN HIMBRECHTS

Queensland doesn't need to tumble headlong towards a renewable energy future just yet, especially when such moves are proven to drastically increase power prices.

Individuals and businesses need to be released from the green shackles and be given access to cheap coal-fired power while the huge issues of generation, cost and storage of renewables are solved.

It seems the only way to achieve this is by demanding state Labor return to its working class roots, or voting them out.
 

Julian Tomlinson is the deputy editor of The Cairns Post.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  environment opinion

It's tough times for Bundy businesses

It's tough times for Bundy businesses

ANOTHER Bundaberg business is closing its doors and says the region is in the grips of an economic downturn.

Boaties beware: $630 fine for getting 'too close' to a whale

Bundaberg Isaac Schipper snapped this humpback last whale season as it passed Bundaberg.

Keep your distance as whales pass

Roll up your sleeves Bundy, blood for winter is needed

Brett Gogoll and Tom and Jeff Lennox prepare to donate.

Give blood today

REVIEW: Bundaberg Women in Voice

Women in Cabaret hit high notes at the Moncrieff on Wednesday.

Four Bundy women set stage on fire

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep 1 - Dragonstone

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers about the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Supplied by BBC Australia.

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Mary Poppins Returns: Our first proper look at Emily Blunt

The much-loved Disney classic is returning to the big screen with a new cast.

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns is here

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

BE QUICK FOR THIS 4,027m2 BLOCK WITH TOWN WATER IN CONVENIENT LOCATION

17 Fermann Street, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Located in a tightly held and well sought after area is this ... $165,000

Located in a tightly held and well sought after area is this must have 4,027m2 vacant level block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and...

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE COASTAL ACREAGE 2228 SQM WITH A BEAUTIFUL LAGOON AT YOUR BACK DOOR

20 Lagoon Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land 2228m2 OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking ... $175,000

2228m2 OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking to build your dream home in a beautiful coastal location, this fabulous large blocks of...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - LARGE 8778m2 BLOCK IN HERITAGE PARK ESTATE

18 Heritage Drive, Childers 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $249,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - LARGE 9017m2 BLOCK IN HERITAGE PARK ESTATE

18 Hendle Street, Childers 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $249,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

1/2 ACRE BLOCK - OWNER SLASHES THE PRICE TO $59,000

Lot 6 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree ... $59,000

Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree Creek only 25 minutes to Bundaberg City and 5 minutes to the historical town of Childers. This 2000...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - 809 SQUARE METRE BLOCK IN BUXTON

15 Hull Street, Buxton 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $79,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $800,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM - 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal cane farm - will suit small crops and macadamias. 2 titles - Large Shed approx. 30m X 14m 3 phase power, 80 + meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!