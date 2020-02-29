Greats to have graced Salter Oval

Brisbane Heat batsman Matthew Hayden plays a shot during Sydney Sixes v Brisbane Heat KFC Twenty20 Big Bash match at the SCG in Sydney.

CRICKET: The Bulls Masters will play at Salter Oval tonight, captivating audiences once again.

But Salter Oval has had plenty of cricket players, some of the best, grace the oval.

Last week we went through 10 who had played.

This week, we complete the list.

11. Matthew Hayden

Hayden played a few times at Salter Oval, including a game against the West Indies in 1991 and a match against Zimbabwe in 1995.

He also played for Queensland Country against City in 1994.

Hayden made 49 twice and 52 once in the three games.

12. Ian Botham

One of the greatest all-rounders in the world played in Bundaberg in 1986.

He made 52 and took two wickets against Queensland Country.

Botham is one of only a handful of players to score more than 5000 runs and take more than 300 wickets in tests.

He wasn’t the only famous Englishman involved in that game.

13. David Gower

Gower was also involved in the game that Botham played.

He made 22 and 10 in the two innings in the contest.

Gower scored more than 8000 runs in his test career and is named in England’s greatest ever team.

14. Kepler Wessels

The South African/Australian played in Bundaberg in 1982 against New Zealand and made 129 and 16 during his two innings.

Wessels played for Australia first in test cricket before playing for South Africa in the early 90s after the nation came out of the apartheid.

15. Carl Hooper

The West Indian played in Bundaberg in 1991 when the side took on Queensland.

Hooper made 21 runs before taking 0/35 with the ball.

He would play 102 tests in his career.

16. Desmond Haynes

The 1991 Wisden cricketer of the year played in the same match as Hooper in the same year he was named as the best player in the game.

He showed his powers as well, making 94 in the game.

Haynes made more than 7000 test runs in his career.

17. Martin Love

No player in Queensland cricket history has made more Sheffield Shield runs than Martin Love during his career.

And he visited the region on a few occasions.

He made 79 against Zimbabwe in 1995, a duck for Queensland Country in 1994 and 36 against the ACT in 2003.

18. Grant Flower

One part of the most successful brother combination in Zimbabwe cricket.

Grant played in Bundaberg on January 1 in 1995 against Queensland.

He made a duck in that game, not contributing as much as he would like.

He is one of four players in Zimbabwe cricket to make a double century in tests.

19. Andy Flower

If one brother was there, then the other had to be there as well.

Andy played in the same game as his brother Grant but didn’t do well either.

He made a first ball duck.

Andy played 63 tests for Zimbabwe and similar to his brother is one of four to have made a double century for Zimbabwe in test cricket.

20. Graham Gooch

The former England player played in the same match as Gower and Botham in 1978.

He made 32 not out in the clash.

Gooch played 118 tests for his country and made 8,900 runs.