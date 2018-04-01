Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Offbeat

Curious great white stalks police boat

by Mitch Mott
1st Apr 2018 7:34 AM

A ROUTINE day for the South Australian Police Water Operations Unit took a sinister turn after a great white shark started shadowing their two person boat.

The Investigator 2 main vessel was conducting checks of recreational boats at the Tapley Shoal about nine nautical miles east of Edithburgh when the animal decided to tag along.

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.

The police launch, used to gain easy access to other vessels, stumbled upon the large shark as it went about its business on the isolated reef.

Officers, unfazed by the silent presence following them, continued on their way.

They decided against breath testing the animal, who is thought to have reconsidered fighting the law.

A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
close encounter editors picks great white police police boat tapley shoal
News Corp Australia
Bundy Rum's ambitious plan for overnight stays at distillery

Bundy Rum's ambitious plan for overnight stays at distillery

Travel A NEW way to experience Bundy Rum by sleeping overnight among the rum barrels at the distillery has been announced.

Highway works set to increase safety

Highway works set to increase safety

News Travel becomes safer heading north

Most agree it's ok for men to do the heavy lifting

Most agree it's ok for men to do the heavy lifting

News Story draws a strong response from locals

Expert says Bundy airport needs to be renamed

Expert says Bundy airport needs to be renamed

Council News Do we need to honour Hinkler with a name change?

Local Partners