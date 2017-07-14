Great weather on the horizon

SPLASHING ABOUT: Jemma Chaplin shared this photo of one of the rockpools in the region.

ONCE again, it appears we are set to be greeted by another great weekend of beach weather, with mostly sunny skies and only light winds.

Today's forecast is for scattered showers, so keep an eye on the sky if you are planning a trip to the beach today, but the weekend looks set to produce some great weather.

Winds will be from the E/SE this morning before swinging around to be from the E/NE later this morning at around 5-10 knots before they become even lighter tomorrow from the N/NE-N/NW.

Sunday should then see a light S/SW wind change at around 10-15 knots, then shifting from the S/SE later in the day.

Temperatures will remain quite mild, although the early mornings will still be a little cool.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be quite spectacular across this weekend, with the light winds ensuring that the ocean remains quite calm and mostly flat - especially tomorrow - with just slightly choppy conditions developing through Sunday afternoon.

The best time for swimmers will be from mid-morning through to mid-afternoon in order to find the high tide conditions, although the very early mornings will also produce very calm conditions as well.

All beaches will provide great conditions this weekend, but the absolute best picks tomorrow will be Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach, and then by Sunday beaches such as Agnes Water and Nielson Park will be slightly better.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

Beach Patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water.

Surfing

Surf conditions have been okay without being anything special through the middle of this week, with the gusty SE winds whipping up some messy but fun-sized waves across local beaches.

These wave heights will decrease quite quickly through today and tomorrow as the winds drop out and turn more from north, but we could well see a slight increase in swell through Sunday and into Monday.

The size will not be great, but there could well be some clean, small waves about later in the weekend.

Check out Agnes Water, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park and Mon Repos for the best results.

Good luck.