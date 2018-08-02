'Great wall of Bargara': Why I don't want to see a highrise

JEWEL BARGARA: An artist's impression of the proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade.

LETTER writer Mary Argall of Bargara say she has built plenty of commercial buildings in the coastal town.

However, she's not supporting the proposed nine-store highrise.

AS a long time resident of Bargara who has built a number of commercial buildings here, at a time when people thought that the area was only a fishing hamlet and we were termed crazy southerners.

Namely a motel on Bauer St, and later, three shops in See Street, in the original designated commercial zone, where now St Vinnies is situated.

I feel that I do not deserve the title of an old person who does not like change, because I have had the confidence to put my money where my mouth is and have been part of growing as well as promoting our beautiful area during my many years living here, and during my travels.

We did however always stick to the town plans, because we had to.

The council at all times was firm with the adherence to the rules.

We as new comers to the area had to comply with the town plan.

If this developer wants to build a nine-story building, then why not do so at the nine-story precinct that already exists in Bundaberg?

Brian Reynolds' letter is spot on by predicting that there will be side by side tall buildings along the foreshore, creating the Great Wall of Bargara.

But it won't only be Bargara, but all the way from Burnett Heads to Elliott Heads and beyond.

The future of our beautiful town of Bargara and all coastal towns, are in the hands of our present Council.

If they give the green light to a development that doesn't comply with the town-plan then this will spell the end of the reason why people who love the area, will come.

With no thoughts given to the needs of such a dense population maybe needing to evacuate in time of possible disasters, when there are only a few roads to carry all of those needing to get out in a hurry, surely council must give thoughts to the safety aspect of such a dense development, if there was to be a tidal surge, as predicted as a future possibility.

Has council given any consideration to this, or will we just have to muddle through should this happen?

After all there is a council map in existence now, showing areas where this can happen, what would happen if everyone tried to use Bargara road all at once in a time of disaster?

MARY ARGALL,

Bargara