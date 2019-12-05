Great Scott lands the deal of a lifetime

The Waves player Lachlan Scott has signed for an NPL team in Melbourne.

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg’s Lachlan Scott is a junior footballer in demand.

And it’s landed him with a chance to play for one of the top clubs in Victoria.

The Waves junior will play for Nationals Premier League side the Port Melbourne Sharks next season after signing a deal with the club.

His brother Brayden will also join him at the club.

But Scott wasn’t just wanted by one club, he was wanted by three, which included South Melbourne and the Oakleigh Cannons after trialling for all three.

“I was trying the best I can, but I was nervous at the same time,” the 13-year-old Shalom College student said.

“It was pretty exciting, very happy that all three wanted me.”

The opportunity to trial came after his father Chris went down to Victoria to look at a job for his work.

The rest is history.

“We tried to get him to three quality teams to try out for, it was surprising to get offers from all three,” Chris said.

“They were the strongest team out of the three and he wanted to play with the best kids and with ones that wanted to challenge him the most.”

Scott plays as both an attacking or defensive midfielder and said the aim every time he went out on the field was to pass the ball around and provide assists.

“I remember playing when I was six, enjoyed it and kept going,” he said.

“I like having fun with my friends as well.”

He said now the aim was to make more memories with his new club and one day work his way up to the A-League to play for one of the Victorian clubs.

Scott leaves with the blessing from his club and his coach at The Waves John Brillante.

“He’s one of those young players that has got a good attitude,” Brillante said.

“Attitude has a big part to play, there are lots of good kids but you need to have the right attitude.

“He also has good vision, he reads the game very well for a person of his age.”

Brillante said the club would continue to help him.

He’s also getting the help from some one else to guide him with the move.

His son, Josh Brillante, will help him in between his commitments for Melbourne City in the A-League.

“I think he’s (Lachlan) got a lot of potential,” he said.

“I’ll certainly make sure Josh looks after him.

“Myself and the club will also personally look after him. “I hope he keeps enjoying his football and not making it a chore.”

Scott said it was exciting that Josh was helping him and said both the Socceroos player and his father John had been great help to him.

The family is moving to Melbourne this weekend with Scott to officially join his club in the new year in preparation for the new season.