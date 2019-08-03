Great-great-grandmother lacing up to run in Cane2Coral

BREAKING BARRIERS: At 91, Mary Smith will be competing in her fifth Cane2Coral tomorrow.

MARY Smith may be celebrating her 92nd birthday this November, but despite her age, she's giving everyone else a run for their money.

Participating in what will be her fifth Cane 2 Coral fun run, but the great great grandmother believes her age is just a number.

"I must admit I don't feel 91,” she said.

"People are living a lot longer now and I don't know how long I'll live for but I don't feel old.”

After usually walking the 8km race, Mrs Smith has changed distances and gone for 4km this year.

The 91-year old Bundy local gave NewsMail an insight to her training regime.

"I eat a lot of fruit, drink plenty of water and do plenty of walking, but I never do any stretching,” she said.

"I'm quite healthy, I take cholesterol tablets at night but I'm not taking anything else.”

This year, Mrs Smith will be power-walking with a bus driver, who takes the retirement village out for an activity each week.

"I was a bit worried about doing the race with someone this year, because I work at my own pace and I thought oh dear, I might have to leave him behind,” she said.

"We did a test walk though and I was quite pleased because his pace is pretty good too.

"I don't want too much chatter though because I need to concentrate what I'm doing.”

In addition to the sense of achievement she feels when crossing the finishing line, there is a reason much stronger that feeds Mrs Smith's motivation.

"My husband was as fit as a fiddle, but then the big c came along and then that was it and I guess that's why it's so important that I do the walk each year,” she said.

"He's been gone for about 12 years now and I knew him for 64 years when he died.

"My husband played AFL football for the Carlton seconds and he encouraged me to get up off my backside, so I have tried to remain pretty fit ever since.”

The pair relocated from Victoria, where her husband worked as a teacher for 40 years.

"He came to Bundaberg on a boat at 18, because he had joined the army and he swore whatever job he got, that he would retire in Bundaberg and so that's what we did,” Mrs Smith said.

"Although I wouldn't say I'm retired and I like to keep myself busy, cooking and volunteering at the nursing home.

"I've always loved people and helping others and as long as I'm healthy, I will keep doing that.”

Mrs Smith said that she hoped her husband would be proud of her and it's pretty safe to say he is.

The Bundaberg Sugar Cane 2 Coral celebrates its tenth year on Sunday, August 4.

Mrs Smith's 4km course starts from Neilson Park, on the corner of Fred Courtice Drive and Garretts Way, at 8.30am.

Drivers are reminded that Bundaberg Port Road to Burnett Heads, Zunker Street to Sea Esplanade and the Bargara Esplanade will be subject to road closure, from 6.15am to 10am.

There's still time to sign yourself up, with registrations closing today at 1pm.

To register online or for more information, visit cane2coral.com.au.