Helen Timbs from Life’s Flame, with a selection of her handmade soy candles.
Helen Timbs from Life's Flame, with a selection of her handmade soy candles.
Great gifts raffled for a good cause

Rhylea Millar
23rd Mar 2020 4:40 PM
WHILE the world adapts to new business guidelines that were recently set to manage the global health crisis, a small business owner is doing what she can to keep Bundaberg’s light burning bright.

Helen Timbs from Life’s Flame has donated a basket full of goodies to Marcus Mission, as part of a Mother’s Day raffle.

The beautifully packaged hamper contains a selection of products from Life’s Flame, including two glass jar candles, two champagne glass candles, a melt pack, chocolates, a photo frame and a wooden heart decoration.

Fragrances included in the raffle prize, valued at $85, are Berry Delightful and Champagne and Strawberry.

Life's Flame is selling raffle tickets, with proceeds raised being donated to Marcus Mission.
Proceeds raised from the raffle will be donated to Marcus Mission to assist with men’s suicide prevention, resilience workshops and mentoring program.

“This is a wonderful cause and in these very bad times, it is appropriate as some people in our community may not handle it as well as others,” Ms Timbs said.

Another existing raffle has been organised by Cha Cha Chocolate for Easter, with proceeds also be donated to the not-for-profit organisation.

The winner will receive a large candy musk egg, weighing 4.5kg.

Tickets for the Life’s Flame Mother’s Day raffle are now available to purchase for $2 each or $5 for three.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Life’s Flame business page at facebook.com/helentimbs2019.

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

