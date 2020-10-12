‘Great atmosphere’: Agnes Water Triathlon a huge success

Mr Coleborne said competitors come from all over Central Queensland and Wide Bay, with particularly large numbers from Hervey Bay.

Mr Coleborne said competitors come from all over Central Queensland and Wide Bay, with particularly large numbers from Hervey Bay.

THE Agnes Water Triathlon was entered by a record number of runners and organisers said the event was good for local businesses.

President and secretary of the Agnes Water Triathlon Garry Coleborne said there was great interest in the event.

"Due to COVID, many races have been cancelled in recent months," Mr Coleborne said.

"We ended up with a record field of 192 for the triathlon and 82 for the junior aquathlon.

"Over 90 per cent of competitors travelled to our event from outside the discovery coast region.

"Almost all athletes are accompanied by partners or family members and stay for at least one to two nights."

Mr Coleborne said the biggest annual sporting event in town had a great atmosphere.

"People loved coming to the Agnes Water Triathlon for the beautiful beach and the relaxed atmosphere of our race," he said.

"It is a great little getaway location."

The 2020 Agnes Water Triathlon catered for all age groups and abilities, with plenty of age groups and events for all.

Mr Coleborne said competitors came from all over Central Queensland and Wide Bay, with particularly large numbers from Hervey Bay.

"Also quite a few from Brisbane and south east corner, one from New South Wales and a few from North Queensland, including the second female overall, who travelled from Mt Isa," he said.

Despite the great atmosphere and a healthy turnout, Mr Coleborne said there were two negatives at the weekend.

"The weather and conditions provided the only negative on the weekend," he said.

"We had great weather and conditions on Saturday for the aquathlon for kids under 14 and the kids enjoyed themselves immensely.

"Unfortunately, the wind picked up from the early hours on Sunday, and so did the surf. "Organisers, in conjunction with the SLSA, had to shorten the swim leg for safety reasons and the swim was hard work for many."

Mr Coleborne also said one older male competitor had to be treated by medical personnel at the end of the swim and was transported to hospital.

"Trained medical personnel were very close by, and their swift and expert treatment resulted in a full recovery."

Mr Coleborne said the Agnes Water Triathlon would be back for 2021, however, the date had not been confirmed yet.

"For the last couple of years, it has been the Queen's Birthday long weekend at the end of school holidays," he said.