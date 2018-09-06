Greaseproof Xbox controller: winner, winner chicken dinner

WINNER, winner, chicken dinner!

XBox Australia has created a limited edition greaseproof Xbox wireless controller.

No it's not so you can down more KFC while playing games.

It's designed to celebrate Playerunknown Battlegrounds graduation from Xbox Game preview to full product release (1.0).

For those still scratching their heads, we should explain a little.

When you win in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, you see the message: "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner."

Of course the game makers didn't coin the phrase.

It has been widely used in Las Vegas for a winner at a casino.

But the term, according to Deadspin, goes back to playing alley craps back in the Depression.

PUBG features a similar battle to Fortnite, pitting 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival.

Finger licking good. Would you like a grease proof Xbox wireless controller?

Xbox Australia says the greaseproof wireless controller features PUBG's signature colour scheme and has been applied with a patented special coating resistant to grease and oil.

The hand sprayed urethane coating is impervious to minor scratches, water, and of course - roast chicken grease.

But it isn't built to resist full/partial submersion or excessive splashing of any liquid, Microsoft admits.

"Xbox Australia is not liable for any damage caused to the controller due to improper use. To keep controllers in proper working order it's recommended that gamers wipe off any grease, sauce or seasoning after each use with a damp cloth.

It adds: "Controller may retain the sweet smell of victory if used too often."

Each unit is stamped with the Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' logo and its unique number, with only 200 produced worldwide.

To mark the launch of 1.0, ten lucky fans will be rewarded with a specially-made greaseproof Xbox wireless controller of their own, made available via the Xbox ANZ Facebook page this week.

"With such a massive player base, from the veterans of Erangel, to the Miramar rookies, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is a game where truly anything can happen," says Tania Chee, Xbox Lead for ANZ.

"The launch of 1.0 brings the much-anticipated Sanhok Map and much more to Xbox One, enhancing the experience of the fantastically popular game, and we're happy to have created such special gear for the occasion."



PUBG 1.0 is available now from the Microsoft Store and retailers for AU$39.95 RRP.