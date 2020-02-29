Graziers take up feed relief packs

An animal feed pack being loaded at Northside Produce Agency, which was funded by Rotary. Picture: Facebook.

A SECOND round of animal feed packages to help out graziers will be made available from this month.

About 40 graziers that have faced harsh conditions in recent months, such as drought and fire, have so far applied for the packages from Northside Produce Agency, through the funding of Rotarians.

The agency’s owner Brian Gordon said another 30 packs would be available from the start of March.

“Depending on take up and acceptance of round two, there is likely to be subsequent funding come through from Rotary,” he said.

The agency posted a photograph on Facebook of a relief pack being loaded up.

“We are all so grateful for this hands-on practical support,” the agency posted on Wednesday.