From green pastures to a barren wasteland

Grazier Will Treloar prays for rain in a dry cattle trough on his barren property near Charleville. Picture: Nigel Hallett

GRAZIERS Sasha and Will Treloar can't avoid the glaring red dirt of the killer drought gripping Queensland with only the distant memory of their land under lush green grass fuelling hopes of a return to the good times.

Boothulla station near Cooladdi, just west of Charleville, hasn't had any decent rain since 2011.

Sasha and Will Treloar with their son Campbell, 1. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The property has gone from gleaming green grass to a wasteland of dust and dirt in one of the shortest rain to drought turnarounds anyone in the west can remember.

Will's mother and father Michael and Judy are on the property next door and little Campbell has been added to the clan, turning one this week, so the family are in it for the long haul.