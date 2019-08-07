Grazier only Australian to win prestigious scholarship

WELL DONE: Eidsvold's Amy Birch, who has been announced as the only Australian to win this year's Boehringer Ingelheim BVDzero Scholarship, pictured here in 2018, before cutting hair iconic hair in support of Cancer Council Australia at Beef Week.

IT was the night before Amy Birch's last exam in Semester One at university.

At around 10pm, the third-year veterinary science student shut her textbook and checked her emails one last time before bed, where she saw the news.

Of 454 applicants worldwide to the BVDzero Scholarship Programme, run by pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim, she was one of 12 recipients and the only one from Australia.

She will now travel to Madrid, Spain in September next year to attend the World Buiatrics Congress 2020.

"I ran in to tell my house mate, but waited until the next day when they were visiting to tell my parents," Ms Birch said.

"But they didn't know I'd applied, I didn't tell them because I didn't think I would get it.

"They were a bit surprised at first, I had to explain it all, but then they were happy for me."

Ms Birch said the scholarship is an "amazing opportunity" to meet vet science students from around the world, absorb knowledge about cattle from world-leading speakers, and visit a country she's never been to before.

Her Spanish is "not great," she admitted.

"I'll be crazily trying to learn a little bit before then."

Ms Birch, who lives in Gatton to be near university, is from near Eidsvold, where her family operates Birch Droughtmasters and Three Moon Fleckviehs.

She said she always loved growing up on a farm and playing with animals, but that when the Birches began showing their own cattle in 2009, cattle became a real passion of hers.

Ms Birch cut her teeth at Young Judges and Junior Paraders competitions at agricultural shows, where she won a slew of awards and was one of the most recognisable faces on the circuit, courtesy her long, flowing hair.

As she has become older, her interest in cattle has extended to their reproductive systems, which she hopes will be a topic addressed at the Congress.

Ms Birch recently travelled to Canada where she undertook a university placement at a bovine embryo transfer facility.

She is currently at the Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane where she has taken some time off university to work for a different droughtmaster stud.

"You can tell I love cattle because I am doing this on university time," Ms Birch said.

Senior Global Manager for Ruminant Business at Boehringer Ingelheim, Serkan Erokvan, said the company was "delighted" by the level of interest shown around the world and this is reflected in 12, not the original 10, students being selected.

He said a particular focus of the scholarship is to increase awareness of bovine viral diarrhoea.