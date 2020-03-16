Granville and Doon Villa serve notice on WBPL competition

Granvilles Khody Birt with the ball out in front of the Waves Joshua Mason.

FOOTBALL: Granville and Doon Vilal Football clubs have served notice that they will be a force to be reckoned with in this season's Wide Bay Premier League.

Doon Villa almost caused an upset against Bingera in their 1-1 draw.

Bingera were down to 10 men early in the first half after losing a player for violent conduct.

The home team scoring their goal through a penalty.

Coach Dan Rapps was pleased to come away with a point but believed the game was there for the taking.

"We had the advantage for most of the match but failed to capitalise," he said.

The Magpies missed another penalty and a one-on-one opportunity with the Bingera keeper.

Travelling to Bundaberg on Saturday the Granville team drew 1-1 with Wide Bay Premier League powerhouse Across the Waves.

The team have undergone a rebuild in the off-season with new players and coaching staff. Te club have been working on positivity and backing each other.

It is a large turnaround from last season when the Tigers were defeated 9-0 by the Bundaberg club.

United Park Eagles proved too strong for Sunbury defeating the Blues 5-2.

Coach Dave Chapman believes there is plenty of improvement in the team.

"We have changed our structure and we are still a work in progress," he said.

Chapman has a young team with 90% of players under 20 years of age.

"It will take us a while to get there but we are improving," he said.

The KSS Jets crashed back to earth after last week's victory losing 2-1 to Brothers Aston Villa.

Coach Phil Rimmer was pleased in his team's effort in an exciting contest.

"It was end to end stuff from both teams, a great arm wrestle" Rimmer said.

He believed the team were the better of the two teams but failed to capitalise on their chances.

"It came down to Brothers Aston Villa making more of their opportunities," he said.

In the final match of the round Bargara played Diggers at Martens Oval in Bundaberg.

The score was unavailable at the time of going to print.

It is uncertain at this time if round three of the Wide Bay Premier League will go ahead next week with games scheduled in Maryborough, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

A decision on postponing the competition will be handed down in the next few days.

If matches go ahead Granville will host Sunbury in a Maryborough local derby while Doon Villa will travel to Bundaberg to play United Park Eagles.

KSS Jets will host Bargara in Hervey Bay.

Across the Waves will play Diggers at the ATW grounds while Bingera will play Brothers Aston Villa at Martens Oval.