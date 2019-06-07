Grave fears for boy, missing for days

Ruben Scott, 2, who went missing at Koolatah Station in far north Queensland, pictured with mum Natasha Scott.

Police now hold grave fears for a toddler who wandered away from his home on a remote cattle station on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

Search efforts will resume today, but hopes are fading for two-year-old Ruben Scott, who went missing from the Koolatah Station homestead on Tuesday afternoon.

Helicopters and heat-seeking drones have been aiding the search, with search crews scouring bushland on foot, horseback and motorbikes.

Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson says search crews remain determined to find the little boy, but with three nights having passed, hopes are fading.

"I guess it is coming to that time where the fears that we have for this young fellow start to become grave," he said on Thursday.

But search teams are not giving up, and will continue scoring the property and neighbouring waterways with the help of police divers.

The cattle station backs onto a lagoon and the Mitchell River, east of Kowanyama, on the western side of Cape York Peninsula. It is a known crocodile habitat.

Police and SES searched for Ruben on the family property using drones with infra-red. Picture: Qld Police

Ruben's mother Natasha Scott said she last saw her son about 5.45pm on Tuesday. In a social media post, she said she was doing her best to hold herself together.

"I have every person that can help helping to find him. I understand all you guys are shocked and worried but please, try to hold back from messaging me," she wrote on Facebook.

"I'm trying to organise heaps of things to help find him and am trying to hold myself together. I thank and appreciate all you guys are doing for us, the shares help."