Gratitude shown to mothers in bunches of blooms

BRIGHT SIDE: While COVID-19 restrictions meant David Batt had to alter his annual tradition, it hasn’t stopped him from wishing aged-care residents a happy Mother’s Day.

TOMORROW people around the country will celebrate the special women in their lives and while this year might be a little different to most, the annual tradition must go on.

Every Mother’s Day, the State Member for Bundaberg David Batt delivers flowers to the incredible women living in local aged care facilities.

But with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the state member had to make a slight change to his yearly gesture.

“I’ve been able to get to know many of the staff and residents and it’s just wonderful to pop in, say hello and wish them a lovely day,” Mr Batt said.

“Usually, under different circumstances, I hand deliver a flower posy to each lady, but unfortunately this year I am unable to do that, but I still wanted to do something to ensure they feel loved and cherished.”

Instead of hand delivering a flower posy to 500 residents, the state member for Bundaberg has purchased 100 large bunches of chrysanthemums from the Endeavour Foundation, which will be placed in the common areas of nine local aged care facilities.

He has also delivered chocolates to staff members to thank them for their hard work and contributions.

“Times are particularly tough at the moment, with many residents unable to have their usual visitors and activities so I am hopeful these flowers will put a smile on the faces of all the ladies in our local aged care facilities,” Mr Batt said.

“Hopefully when Father’s Day rolls around I will be able to recommence my more personal visits to the residents once more.”

The State Member for Bundaberg is also collecting preloved murder mystery books for residents who love to read. For more information or to make a donation, click here.