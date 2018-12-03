Menu
A woman and her skydiving instructor are lucky to be alive after a freak accident in the air. Picture: Supplied
News

Shock moment skydive goes wrong

by Staff writers
3rd Dec 2018 6:35 AM

A WOMAN and her skydiving instructor are lucky to be alive after a tandem jump went horribly wrong in the US.

Colorado woman Raleigh Lillith's foot got tangled in the drogue parachute - the chute that's released after the initial free fall to stabilise the skydiver - soon after the pair leapt from the plane at 14,000 feet above Las Vegas.

 

A harrowing video for the jump shows the woman kicking her foot as she tries to free herself.

"We both stayed as calm as possible and tried to get it off my foot," she said for the mid-air catastrophe.

"I kicked off my shoe in the process, then proceeded to kick my leg to get the rope off.

"Long story short it was INCREDIBLY painful, we couldn't get it off due to the pressure pulling both ways! We ended up pulling the reserve parachute."

Her foot got tangled in the drogue chute. Picture: Supplied
Ms Lillith said she was hospitalised for "serious injuries" suffered during the incident.

"It was no ones fault, just a freak accident," she said.

"We are both grateful to be alive."

The video of the near-death experience has had more than 20,000 views.

