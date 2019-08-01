‘Grateful, excited’: Ingham returns to Roar

JAI Ingham has returned to Brisbane Roar.

The Lismore-born New Zealander had only recently signed with the Central Coast Mariners after spending more than three years with Melbourne Victory.

But the winger, who turns 26 later this month, has been granted a release from the Mariners before playing a competitive match for the Gosford-based club.

Ingham, who made one A-League appearance for the Roar in January 2014 against Wellington Phoenix, has signed a two-year deal with the three-time A-League champions.

"As soon the opportunity came up, I couldn't knock back the chance of coming back," Ingham said.

"I'm grateful to the Mariners for the time I had there and releasing me from my contract.

"I'm excited about the challenge ahead of me."

His return to the Roar adds to the host of fresh faces new coach Robbie Fowler has brought to the club, but also comes a little more than a month after his younger brother Dane left Brisbane to join Perth Glory.

"It would have been great to play alongside (Dane), but it's a good chance for him in Perth," Jai said.

Having not played for the Mariners in their 2-0 FFA Cup round of 32 win over Maitland on Wednesday night, Jai is eligible to play for the Roar in their FFA Cup clash against Sydney FC at Leichhardt Oval next Wednesday night.