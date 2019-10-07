Menu
QFES photo of the Deepwater fire in action
Grass fire burns near Childers

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
7th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
A GRASS fire broke out early this afternoon in the vicinity of Pig Creek.

A dozen vehicles have been assigned to handle the blaze, burning at Barretts Road and Pig Creek, between Childers and Torbanlea.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service advises the fire does not pose a threat to property at this time, though smoke may affect motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway.

Motorists should drive to suit the current conditions.

This is a developing situation, stay tuned for updates.

Bundaberg News Mail

