Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

RURAL fire crews are en route to a small grass fire in North Isis.

The fire which broke out this morning is believed to be on Lynwood Rd and Knockroe Rd, North Isis.

Rural Fire Service Bundaberg area director Bruce Thompson said the fire was about an acre in size and while the conditions were better than yesterday, they have sent four crews to jump on it as quickly as possible.

He said at this stage there was no threat to any homes.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

The fire which broke out at Fairymead yesterday afternoon is contained and all safe this morning.

Mr Thompson said crews had patrolled the area this morning.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.