Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire truck. September 12, 2014.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Fire truck. September 12, 2014.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
News

Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
1st Oct 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL fire crews are en route to a small grass fire in North Isis.

The fire which broke out this morning is believed to be on Lynwood Rd and Knockroe Rd, North Isis.

Rural Fire Service Bundaberg area director Bruce Thompson said the fire was about an acre in size and while the conditions were better than yesterday, they have sent four crews to jump on it as quickly as possible.

He said at this stage there was no threat to any homes.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

The fire which broke out at Fairymead yesterday afternoon is contained and all safe this morning.

Mr Thompson said crews had patrolled the area this morning.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bundaberg grass fire north isis rural fire service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    premium_icon UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    News SACKED Wide Bay health boss Adrian Pennington has also resigned from a prominent national role in the aftermath of his termination.

    • 1st Oct 2019 9:49 AM
    Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack

    premium_icon Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack

    News A DOG has been shot in an act of defence, after the animal attacked a courier...

    Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    premium_icon Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    News AN ECONOMICS expert reveals key challenges for the Port of Bundaberg.

    IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime Each day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...