GRAPHIC: Footage of school brawl shared online
News

GRAPHIC: Shocking video shows violent schoolyard brawl

Crystal Jones
by
18th Jun 2019 7:07 PM
SHOCKING footage has circulated showing two high school students involved in a violent altercation at a Bundaberg school.

The two girls can be seen involved in the fight, while another student seems to be trying to break it up. 

The incident follows other incidents at Bundaberg region schools.

In February, disturbing video showed Bundaberg North State High School students involved in a violent brawl.

In 2017, horrific footage of another Bundaberg school brawl went viral online, gathering thousands of views.

The NewsMail will contact the school for comment.

