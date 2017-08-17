GRAPHIC PIC: Pubic hair in bag as tenants leave home filthy

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW TEXT

A BUNDABERG woman is warning others after being caught out by tenants who left a unit filthy and in disrepair.

Kasey Toreaux wanted to move from her unit so she brought in a new tenant to take over her lease.

The woman said she knew of the people going into her home but didn't know about their history and said they made excuses for several months to avoid going on the lease.

It's a hard lesson learnt, and one she doesn't want anyone else to go through.

"We were asking them to apply to have their names on the lease and they kept making excuses," Miss Toreaux said.

"We thought they were going to do the right thing by us."

By the time they put their names forward, Miss Toreaux says months had gone by and knowledge of their rental history came too late.

Originally saying they'd been denied rentals because they hadn't declared a pet cat at another property, Miss Toreaux found out the truth was much worse.

"I ended up finding out from my agent that it was a lot more than that," she said.

According to Miss Toreaux, records showed the tenants had left several properties in a bad way.

The family was given a week to leave, but the damage had already been done.

A window had been smashed, the home left filthy and rubbish strewn throughout.

"The whole place had been trashed, it was absolutely disgusting," Miss Toreaux said.

Tenants left a Bundaberg unit dirty and in disrepair.

Inside the home, carpets and walls had been left dirty in a cleaning job that took Miss Toreaux around 14 hours.

Faeces was left outside the toilet bowl and a Ziploc bag filled with pubic hair was discovered in the shower.

"My fridge had been broken, everything had been used and was covered in mould," Miss Toreaux said.

When she looked for her plates and utensils, Miss Toreaux found them packed in a box in the cupboard, mouldy and caked in old food.

Clothes left in the bathroom were coated in mildew.

To add insult to injury, because the break-lease fell through, Miss Toreaux has been left to pick up the bill for both her rentals until December.

"We have to pay all the way up until then," she said.

Tenants left a Bundaberg unit dirty and in disrepair.

"There's nothing I can really do legally because they weren't on the lease before all the damage was done so that's a lesson learnt.

"I just hope no one else goes through what I did."

Miss Toreaux said there was one silver lining, and that was the community spirit in the wake of the damage.

"I had so many people message me - there has been a lot of people who have reached out and offered skip bins and people willing to help in such an awful situation," she said.

"It shows that people in Bundaberg can help each other."